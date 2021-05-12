Left Menu

INS Tarkash arrives at Mumbai with oxygen containers and cylinders

The Oxygen containers were facilitated by the French Mission as part of the “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” and Oxygen cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:16 IST
INS Tarkash arrives at Mumbai with oxygen containers and cylinders
The Oxygen containers were facilitated by the French Mission as part of the “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” and Oxygen cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar.  Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

As part of ongoing COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' launched by Indian Navy, INS Tarkash, with two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled (20 MT each) cryogenic containers and 230 Oxygen cylinders embarked, arrived at Mumbai on 12 May 21.

The Oxygen containers were facilitated by the French Mission as part of the "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" and Oxygen cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

The consignment was handed over to Civil Administration, Maharashtra.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece presents contentious labour reform bill

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday outlined plans to overhaul antiquated labour laws by liberalising working hours, a move criticised by the left-wing opposition and unions who fear the changes will undermine worker rights.Labour ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong inflation stokes rate hike fears

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fueled fears of tighter monetary policy to combat possibly a longer period of inflation.The consumer price index jumped 0.8 last month...

490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection r...

OYO to move to 4-day work week: Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.Agarwal in a tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021