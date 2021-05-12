INS Tarkash arrives at Mumbai with oxygen containers and cylinders
As part of ongoing COVID relief Operation 'Samudra Setu II' launched by Indian Navy, INS Tarkash, with two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled (20 MT each) cryogenic containers and 230 Oxygen cylinders embarked, arrived at Mumbai on 12 May 21.
The Oxygen containers were facilitated by the French Mission as part of the "Oxygen Solidarity Bridge" and Oxygen cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar.
The consignment was handed over to Civil Administration, Maharashtra.
(With Inputs from PIB)
