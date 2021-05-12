Left Menu

Pratyaya Amrit man at centre of fight against COVID in Bihar promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:15 IST
Pratyaya Amrit man at centre of fight against COVID in Bihar promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank

Chief Minister Nitish kumar's go-to man in the fight against COVID in Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit was on Wednesday promoted to Additional Chief Secretary rank.

According to a General Administration department notification, the 1991-batch IAS officer got the elevation to the rank of additional chief secretary from that of Principal Secretary.

As Principal Secretary in the Health department, Amrit is credited with marshalling staff and improving functioning in the crucial health department at a time when the deadly virus was wreaking havoc in the state like other parts of the country.

He was brought in the health department in July end last year to streamline the department to fight against coronavirus which was going out of control at that time.

In quick succession, two Principal Secretary rank officers in the health department were changed at that time and Amrit was handed over the responsibility to rein in hurtling spread of the infection.

Since then the quantum of test of samples increased manifold and delivery system in the state-run hospitals improved.

The officer could be seen visiting hospitals in PPE kit to take stock of the arrangements in the hospitals for COVID patients, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has on many an occasion hailed his dynamism particularly in the health department amid coronavirus rage.

Amrit also holds charge of Disaster Management department.

The officer had won accolades for improving power situation as well as the roads condition in Bihar earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece presents contentious labour reform bill

Greeces conservative government on Wednesday outlined plans to overhaul antiquated labour laws by liberalising working hours, a move criticised by the left-wing opposition and unions who fear the changes will undermine worker rights.Labour ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong inflation stokes rate hike fears

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data fueled fears of tighter monetary policy to combat possibly a longer period of inflation.The consumer price index jumped 0.8 last month...

490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection r...

OYO to move to 4-day work week: Ritesh Agarwal

Hospitality firm OYO will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative.Agarwal in a tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021