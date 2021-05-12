490 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,014, an official said.

Besides, four more coronavirus patients succumbed to the infection raising the death toll to 213 in the district.

According to Chief Medical Officer M S Fojdar, 1,777 samples were received out of which 490 came out positive for COVID-19 while 549 people recovered, taking the number of those cured to 20,128 in the district.

He said a total of 26,355 cases have so far been reported in the district.

