Goa records 2,865 new COVID-19 infections, 70 deaths

Goa reported 2,865 new coronavirus cases and 70 deaths on Wednesday, the health department said.

It took the state's caseload to 1,27,639 while the death toll reached 1,874.

The number of recovered patients rose to 92,974 with 2,840 persons getting discharged from hospitals.

The number of active cases stood at 32,791.

As many as 6,920 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the total to 7,33,847.

