4686 MT of life-saving Liquid Medical Oxygen supplied by steel plants

The total production of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country has risen to almost 9500 MT/day, showing the capacity utilization of about 130% of the installed capacity. Steel plants are contributing nearly half of the national production of LMO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:43 IST
Shri Pradhan has also appealed to oil, gas and steel PSUs to come forward to inoculate all stakeholders as an expression of appreciation. Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)

Steel fraternity stands united in the service of the nation in this time of crisis. A total of 4686 MT of life-saving Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO)was supplied by steel plants on 10th May. It included 1193 MT by SAIL, 180 MT by RINL, 1425 MT by TATA group, 1300 by JSW, and rest by other steel companies in the public and private sector. The total production of Liquid Medical Oxygen in the country has risen to almost 9500 MT/day, showing the capacity utilization of about 130% of the installed capacity. Steel plants are contributing nearly half of the national production of LMO.

Steel plants have been able to enhance the supply of LMO by taking various initiatives, which include reduction in the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO in most plants. They are normally required to keep 3.5 days of safety stock of LMO in their storage tanks which are vaporized and used in case some problem develops in the oxygen plants. Through continuous engagement with the steel producers by the Ministry of Steel, the safety stock has been reduced to 0.5 days because of which LMO supply had significantly increased.

The Union Minister of Steel and PNG Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had held a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Steel and its PSUs last Monday, where he reviewed the supply of liquid medical oxygen and the efforts towards augmentation of healthcare infra by the steel plants.

Hospitals are also being set up by Steel Plants with 8,100 beds (AMNS - Hazira, JSW - Dolvi&Vijayanagar, Jindal – Hisar, HZL – Udaipur, SAIL – Rourkela, Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur, Burnpur, RINL – Vizag, TATA – Kalinganagar, JSR, Angul ) in the vicinity of plants with gaseous oxygen.

Shri Pradhan has also appealed to oil, gas and steel PSUs to come forward to inoculate all stakeholders as an expression of appreciation. He said that this will boost the morale of the employees & stakeholders, strengthen the fight against Covid19 and also help accelerate the largest vaccination drive in the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)

