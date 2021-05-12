Left Menu

COVID: TAIPA seeks DoT's intervention for priority vaccination of telecom field personnel

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups.While people have rushed to register for the jab, certain States have flagged limited availability of vaccines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:01 IST
COVID: TAIPA seeks DoT's intervention for priority vaccination of telecom field personnel

Industry body TAIPA has written to DoT seeking priority vaccination of telecom field personnel, amid a growing chorus for inoculation of these workers in the backdrop of the severe second wave of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, industry association COAI had approached Health Ministry requesting for vaccination of frontline telecom workers on duty manning networks around the clock, as there is ''fear in the minds of these professionals''.

On Wednesday, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), in a statement said it has written to Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash urging for the inclusion of telecom field personnel under the `frontline workers' category for priority in COVID-19 jab.

Citing the second wave of COVID-19 ''which is more intense than to previous one'', TAIPA has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecom (DoT) to get priority vaccination for telecom frontline staff.

''Even in absence of any vaccination, the frontline telecom workers have continued to perform their routine activities such as operation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure, diesel filling at sites, fault repairs, etc., under duress, psychological pressure and also despite grave risks posed to them and their families. They have been working in the toughest of times across all types of zones including the COVID-19 hotspots,'' T R Dua, Director-General, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) said.

It is therefore ''essential'' that they are accorded the status of frontline workers for priority in COVID-19 vaccination, across the country, he added.

The call for priority vaccination for frontline telecom staff comes at a time when a massive rise in infections during the second deadly wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other critical infrastructure.

India saw a record rise in COVID-19 deaths with 4,205 fresh fatalities taking the country's death toll to 2,54,197, while 3,48,421 new coronavirus infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups.

While people have rushed to register for the jab, certain States have flagged limited availability of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apollo Tyres reports four-fold increase in net profit at Rs 289 cr in Q4

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a close to a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.The co...

India may overtake China as most populous country sooner than UN projections of 2027: Report

Chinese demographers say India will become the worlds most populous country earlier than the United Nations projection of 2027, surpassing China where a steady drop in the birth rate has been recorded in the last few years. India is expecte...

Retail inflation cools to 3-month low of 4.29 pc in April

Retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April, mainly on account of easing of prices of kitchen items like vegetables and cereals, official data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index CPI based retail inflat...

Lawsuit filed by Indian workers against BAPS alleging forced labour, servitude

A group of Indian workers in the US has filed a lawsuit in a district court against the Swaminarayan sect BAPS, accusing it of human trafficking and wage law violations during the construction of a massive temple in New Jersey.The workers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021