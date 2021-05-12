Hospital dean prostrates before nurses

Coimbatore, May 12 (PTI): The Dean of ESI Government Hospital, an exclusive COVID-19 treatment centre, here, on Wednesday prostrated before a group of nurses to mark World Nurses Day.

This took place at a function organised to celebrate the day.

Officials and nurses had placed a photograph of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, to pay floral tributes on the hospital premises.

A group of nurses gathered at the entrance to welcome the Dean Raveendran, who became so emotional that he suddenly prostrated before them.

''At the present critical situation, you are the gods,'' he told them.

The photographs and video of the incident had gone viral receiving appreciation from the nurses in various hospitals and the general public.

