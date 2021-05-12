COVID: Rajasthan govt directs all pvt hospital operators to set up centralised oxygen pipelines

The Rajasthan government has directed all private hospital operators in the state having a capacity of 60 or more to set up centralised oxygen pipelines amid rising demand for the life-saving gas.

The demand for medical oxygen is increasing due to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The decision has been taken in view of the supply of demand, state Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said in a statement. According to the order, private hospitals located in the state having a bed capacity of 60 or more are directed to set up a centralised oxygen pipeline at 50 per cent of their total bed capacity along with round-the-clock oxygen supply on the beds. They should also set up an oxygen production plant for supply in two months.

A special package has also been announced by the Industries Department for the establishment of a medical oxygen production plant, it said.

