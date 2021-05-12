UP observes International Nurses Day

The agony of not being able to hug their children after their duty hours on returning home, pain in not being able to look after their family members suffering from COVID-19, and despair in seeing patients succumbing to the virus in hospitals.

Nurses have witnessed and experienced this a number of times as they continue to valiantly discharge their duties in the midst of a raging pandemic.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

Forty-four-year-old Nidhi Singh, who is posted as a staff nurse in the medical college here, has two sons -- Allan (20) and Aron (15). Nidhi's husband passed away before the birth of Aron.

Recalling her ordeal, Singh said, ''I have to strike a balance between home and duty. After both my sons became COVID-19 positive, I had to look after them in the home, and look after the patients who are admitted in the medical college. Thanks to the grace of God, on Saturday, both of them tested negative for COVID-19.'' Another staff nurse, Rina Katiyar, said that for the past one month, she has not been able to hug her 13-year-old daughter.

Katiyar also said that owing to her hectic schedule, and the fear that her daughter does not get coronavirus, she has sent her daughter to her sister's place.

''I along with my colleagues are serving the patients. When someone dies, we feel sad for them. But, we cannot afford to break down emotionally in front of the public. We find a corner to vent out our emotions. Some patients share their sorrows with us, while some are very rude and do not even wish to give water to them,'' she said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the medical college Dr Pooja Tripathi is engaged in boosting the morale of health workers, and also looks after COVID-19 patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.

In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.

''In the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses are rendering their services to patients as frontline corona warriors,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister said it is an occasion to remember the services rendered by nurses with gratitude by honouring them and expressing thankfulness to them.

The day is also observed to appreciate the contributions of nurses to society around the world.

