UK reports 2,284 further COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported on Wednesday a further 2,284 cases of coronavirus and an additional 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people who have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 35,722,461, equivalent to 67.8% of the adult population.

