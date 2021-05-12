UK reports 2,284 further COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Britain reported on Wednesday a further 2,284 cases of coronavirus and an additional 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

The total number of people who have received a first vaccine dose now stands at 35,722,461, equivalent to 67.8% of the adult population.

