Sun Foundation donates 200 Oxy concentrators to Punjab

Sun Foundation on Wednesday said it has donated 200 oxygen concentrators to Punjab to deal with the cases of rising COVID infections in the state.

The foundation's chairman Vikramjit Sahney said that the concentrators are being donated to respective Deputy Commissioners for use by the needy and poor.

''We have donated additional 200 Oxygen Concentrators for Punjab for most affected districts like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bhatinda and Hoshiarpur,'' he said in a statement.

In addition, he said 100 concentrators were donated to SGPC and 500 to various hospitals and COVID care centres in Delhi.

