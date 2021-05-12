Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public opposition

Olympics-IOC confident of successful Tokyo Games despite public oppositionReuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:44 IST
The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event, despite wide public opposition.
With less than three months to go before the Games begin on July 23, Japan is battling a surge in coronavirus infections.
A majority of its population wants the Olympics cancelled or postponed for a second time, according to several polls.
