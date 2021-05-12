Italy reports 262 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,852 new cases
Italy reported 262 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,852 from 6,946. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,992 from a previous 2,056. Some 306,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 286,428, the health ministry said.Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:52 IST
Italy reported 262 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,852 from 6,946. Italy has registered 123,544 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.13 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 14,280 on Wednesday, decreasing from 14,937 a day earlier. There were 91 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 100 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,992 from a previous 2,056.
Some 306,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 286,428, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Italy
- Europe
- Britain
ALSO READ
10 states account for 69.1 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry
Nepal reports 4,774 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 312,699: Health Ministry
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 29,78,709: Union Health Ministry.
Brazil passes milestone of 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
CoWIN digital platform continues to work without any technical glitch: Health ministry