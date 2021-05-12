Left Menu

Italy reports 262 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,852 new cases

Italy reported 262 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,852 from 6,946. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,992 from a previous 2,056. Some 306,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 286,428, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:52 IST
Italy reports 262 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,852 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 262 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,852 from 6,946. Italy has registered 123,544 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.13 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 14,280 on Wednesday, decreasing from 14,937 a day earlier. There were 91 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 100 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,992 from a previous 2,056.

Some 306,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 286,428, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO confirms COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has three sub-lineages

COVID-19 variant B.1.617, which was first identified in India last year and has been classified as a variant of global concern, has three sub-lineages, a senior World Health Organization WHO official informed on Wednesday. Our team has been...

FTSE 100 closes higher on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger than expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump. The blu...

Himachal sees record 66 COVID deaths in single day, 4,977 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,055 on Wednesday with record 66 more fatalities in a single day, while 4,977 new cases pushed the tally to 1,45,736, a senior official said.According to data updated till 7 pm, the numbe...

Supply of oxygen now over three times than it was during peak of first wave: PMO.

Supply of oxygen now over three times than it was during peak of first wave PMO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021