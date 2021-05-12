Left Menu

Telangana logs 4,723 COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Wednesday reported4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,11,711, while the toll rose to 2,834 with 31 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 745, followed by Rangareddy (312) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said.

The state has 59,133 active cases and over 69,000 samples were tested.

Total recoveries stood at 4,49,744 with 5695 being cured today.Cumulatively, over 1.38 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.71 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate and recovery rate in the state was 0.55 per cent and 87.89 per cent respectively compared to 1.1 per cent and 83 per cent at the national level.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, who heads the Task Force to ensure regular procurement and supply of life-saving injections and drugs, said the situation in the state is under control and better when compared to some of the other states.

House to house survey has been conducted in 60 lakh households in the state and medical kits have been given to those in need. The government is also on alert on the cases of black fungus (mucormycosis) and is procuring medicines required to treat it, the minister added.

