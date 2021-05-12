U.S. CDC says identified 28 blood clotting cases after J&J vaccine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that it had identified 28 cases of serious blood clotting among the more than 8.7 million people who had received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said in a presentation that the highest rates of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome - blood clotting combined with a low platelet count - were among women aged 30 to 49.

Only six of the clotting events identified were in men.

