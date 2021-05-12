Left Menu

No Covaxin for 18-44 age group in Delhi from Thursday; Sisodia alleges 'mismanagement' by Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:06 IST
No Covaxin for 18-44 age group in Delhi from Thursday; Sisodia alleges 'mismanagement' by Centre

People in the 18-44 age group won't be able to get Covaxin shots in Delhi from Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that its manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide ''additional'' vaccine doses to the city government, a development that is likely to hamper the inoculation drive severely in the national capital.

Stocks of the other coronavirus vaccine --- Covishield, will last only nine days, AAP MLA Atishi said while releasing vaccination bulletin of the city.

As Covaxin's stock finished, the Delhi government temporarily closed down around 100 centres administering the vaccine on Wednesday.

The AAP MLA said that there are four days of Covaxin left for frontline workers and those above 45, while Covishield stock will last three days for such category.

Addressing an online press briefing on Wednesday, Sisodia said, ''The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it cannot provide the Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of government officials concerned. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine.'' However, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal on Tuesday denied that the Centre had any role to play in the purchase of vaccines by the states.

Sisodia accused the Centre of vaccine mismanagement and reiterated that exporting 6.5 crore doses to foreign countries was the ''biggest mistake''.

The Delhi government had ordered 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin on April 26, the deputy chief minister said.

According to the Delhi government figures, it has received 1.5 lakh Covaxin and 4 lakh Covishield doses so far to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group.

Till now, a total of 48.7 lakh doses of both the vaccines have been received for various categories of beneficiaries, it showed.

''I had already said exporting 6.5 crore doses to foreign countries was the biggest mistake. It would have been sufficient to vaccinate everyone in Delhi and Mumbai with two doses each,'' Sisodia added.

During the online briefing, he read the letter received from Bharat Biotech, which said, ''...we are making dispatches as per the directions of the government officials concerned. We therefore sincerely regret that we cannot make any additional supplies as required by you.'' The letter written by Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella, on May 11, to the Delhi government's principal secretary (health and family welfare) also mentioned ''unprecedented demand'' of Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech's letter referred to another note written to it by the Delhi government on May 7 regarding supply of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, during a press briefing, AAP leader Atishi, an MLA from the Kalkaji constituency, said that Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine on May 11.

''Around 16,000 Covaxin doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. These centres will also be shut after Wednesday evening,'' the AAP MLA said.

Atishi hoped that the central government would intervene and make Covaxin doses available for the 18-44 age category.

''Soon it will be time to give the second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries in this category,'' she added.

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.

''However, there will be no Covaxin doses left for the 18-44 age group after Wednesday evening and all such centres will be temporarily shut,'' she said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said Bharat Biotech's letter cited by Sisodia has ''exposed'' his claim that the city government ordered 67 lakh Covaxin doses on April 26.

''The reality is they wrote letter of intent to Bharat Biotech on April 26. Sisodia should disclose what the Delhi government wrote to Bharat Biotech in its May 7 letter,'' he said.

The deputy chief minister also said that the Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

He also urged the Union government to approve vaccines available in the international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon chief reiterates "ironclad" support to Israel in call with counterpart

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday reiterated the United States ironclad support for Israel in a call with his Israeli counterpart, the Pentagon said.Secretary Austin conveyed the Departments ironclad support for Israels legit...

Production of all drugs, including Remdesivir, ramped up significantly in last few weeks: PMO.

Production of all drugs, including Remdesivir, ramped up significantly in last few weeks PMO....

Liz Cheney will run again despite ouster from Republican leadership-source

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will seek re-election in 2022 despite being ousted from the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a source said.The House Republican caucus voted httpswww.reuters.comworldusliz-ch...

WHO confirms COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has three sub-lineages

COVID-19 variant B.1.617, which was first identified in India last year and has been classified as a variant of global concern, has three sub-lineages, a senior World Health Organization WHO official informed on Wednesday. Our team has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021