Left Menu

Looking at solutions for COVID-19 variant first identified in India: UK PM

PTI | London | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:11 IST
Looking at solutions for COVID-19 variant first identified in India: UK PM
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said the COVID-19 variant first detected in India was of "increasing concern" in the UK and the country's health authorities are looking at all possible solutions as its case numbers continue to rise in parts of England.

During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, he was asked about the variant – named B.1.617.2 and classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by Public Health England (PHE) – and told Members of Parliament that it may be ''considerably more transmissible'' than the dominant variant in the UK first detected in the county of Kent last year.

"We must be vigilant because the threat of this virus remains real and new variants pose a potentially lethal danger, including the one first identified in India which is of increasing concern here in the UK," said Johnson.

''We are looking at all potential solutions for the surges we are seeing in Bolton and elsewhere including that, although that is not top of the list right now,'' he said, in response to a question on whether people in the most affected areas of Britain could be accelerated through the vaccination queue.

The UK Prime Minister revealed there are now ''860 or so'' cases in England of the VOC detected in India, ''but there may be more'' as the variant ''may be considerably more transmissible''.

The variant B.1.617.2 is one of three subtypes of the variant first detected in India and was designated as a VOC by PHE last week after over 500 cases were found in parts of England. It is among a list of variants, including those first found in South Africa and Brazil, currently being monitored as VOCs in Britain.

So far, 127,890 lives have been lost and 4,455,446 people have been infected by the coronavirus in the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

Indias coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021