Left Menu

Maha: Nashik records 2,366 new COVID-19 cases; 35 casualties

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:12 IST
Maha: Nashik records 2,366 new COVID-19 cases; 35 casualties

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday recorded 2,366 cases of COVID-19 and 35 casualties that took the total count of infections to 3,62,472 and toll to 3,970, an official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 23 were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 12 from other parts of the district, the official said.

Nashik city alone has accounted for 2,13,096 infections so far, followed by 1,32,279 from other parts of the district, 12,016 from Malegaon and 5,081 cases were of patients from outside the district taking treatment here, he said.

At least 5,221 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,32,533, he said.

With the addition of 12,496 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district so far has risen to 13,81,235, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

Indias coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021