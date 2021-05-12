Maha: Nashik records 2,366 new COVID-19 cases; 35 casualties

Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday recorded 2,366 cases of COVID-19 and 35 casualties that took the total count of infections to 3,62,472 and toll to 3,970, an official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 23 were from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 12 from other parts of the district, the official said.

Nashik city alone has accounted for 2,13,096 infections so far, followed by 1,32,279 from other parts of the district, 12,016 from Malegaon and 5,081 cases were of patients from outside the district taking treatment here, he said.

At least 5,221 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 3,32,533, he said.

With the addition of 12,496 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district so far has risen to 13,81,235, the official added.

