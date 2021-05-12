Left Menu

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 case count goes above 2,000 again; 66 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:17 IST
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,116 new coronavirus positive cases and 66 fatalities, pushing the overall caseload to 6,82,102 and death toll 14,008, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city had registered less than 2,000 cases in the past two days.

While it had reported 1,717 cases on Tuesday, a day before that there were 1,794 cases.

The country's financial capital also witnessed a rise in the number of deaths on Wednesday, up from 51 on Tuesday.

In the last 12 days, Mumbai's COVID-19 daily fatality count has remained between 51 and 90.

According to the BMC, 33,499 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24-hours, which took the overall test count of the city to 57,95,188.

As per the update, 6,27,373 patients have so far recovered from the infection as 4,293 of them were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The city's coronavirus recovery count is 92 per cent, it said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 growth rate between May 5 and 11 was 0.38 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 176 days.

Currently, there are 80 containment zones in the city, where 444 buildings have been sealed to break the chain of virus.

Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases on April 4, whereas during the second wave the highest single-day fatalities - at 90- were recorded on May 1, 2021.

