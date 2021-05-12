Left Menu

Indian Army organises COVID-19 awareness programme in J-K's Baramulla

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army organised a COVID-19 awareness programme at Sultanpur Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:18 IST
Indian Army organises COVID-19 awareness programme in J-K's Baramulla
Indian Army conducts COVID-19 Awarness programme in Baramulla. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army organised a COVID-19 awareness programme at Sultanpur Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The initiative aimed at creating awareness among the people in remote regions regarding the COVID-19 symptoms and protective measures to stem the tide of the pandemic. During the programme, informative lectures were conducted by the Army doctor and local medical staff over the common symptoms, preventive measures, and management of a COVID infected patient.

"The COVID appropriate behaviours should be followed and be a part of COVID vaccination drive. Vaccines reduce the chance of severe infection," Army doctor Simrat Rajdeep Singh said. The people participating in the awareness programme hailed the Indian Army for their initiative.

Ghulam Muhammad, the representative of the Kandi village told ANI that he is thankful to the Army for conducting such a programme and hoped that similar programmes will be conducted in near future. "People from more than 19 villages have gathered here for the COVID-19 awareness programme. People were made aware to save themselves and others from getting infected," Roshan Ara, a student at the awareness programme said.

Another student Ruby Jan said that the programme has created awareness regarding social distancing and other SoPs to be followed to curb the infections. "The programme was a success and I thank Indian Army for this awareness programme," Jan said.

According to official data, there are 50,701 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021