PM Modi chairs reviews availability and supply of oxygen & medicines

PM was briefed that the Government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability & supply of oxygen & medicines.

PM was briefed that the Government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well as Mucormycosis. The Minister updated PM that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance the production & extend all kind of help needed. PM was also informed about the current production & stock of APIs for each such drug. It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. PM was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. PM said that India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and the Government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

PM also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of the first wave. PM was briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes. PM was also informed about the status of procurement of Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country.

PM also remarked that states should be asked to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical & training issues with the help of the manufacturers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

