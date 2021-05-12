Left Menu

J'khand extends Rs 50 L insurance cover for frontline COVID workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:05 IST
J'khand extends Rs 50 L insurance cover for frontline COVID workers

Battling a surge in COVID-19 cases and facing manpower crunch, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced that it was extending Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for frontline workers that include doctors, nurses and health workers.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government will also expedite payment of insurance cover to frontline coronavirus workers, dying due to the virus.

Jharkhand with 103 fresh COVID-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours has seen its death toll increasing to 4,085, while the tally climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases.

''The state government is ensuring Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for frontline workers including doctors, nurses and health workers,'' chief minister Soren said after holding a meeting of MPs and MLAs from North Chotanagpur division.

This was the third consecutive meeting by the CM with the MPs and MLAs to come out with a strategy to deal with the pandemic in the state.

The CM also said that the state which was facing a manpower crunch has begun the process to appoint final year students from state's medical colleges, students from nursing training institutes and other health workers.

It has already urged retired doctors and health workers to come forward and give their services during these difficult times.

The CM said that about 100 ventilators will be installed and made operational by month end besides building oxygen banks in all districts and installation of oxygen plants in sadar hospitals.

He said the ventilators were available with hospitals in the state but could not be utilised in absence of technicians for which the state had sought three teams of technicians from the Centre.

However, only a single team was made available to the state and efforts are on to ensure installation of ventilators by the month-end.

The state COVID cases climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases.

The mineral-rich state now has 54,533 active cases, and 2,38,277 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 36, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Dhanbad (10).

