India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 17.70 cr doses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. ''The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,70,85,371 as per the 8 pm provisional report,'' the ministry said.

The total of 17,70,85,371 include 95,98,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,68,343 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,42,26,185 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 80,25,849 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 34,66,895 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years of age group who have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,62,14,942 and 81,31,218 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,40,88,334 and 1,67,64,979 individuals above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on day-117 of the vaccination drive (May 12), total 17,72,261 vaccine doses were given. A total of 9,38,933 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 8,33,328 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

