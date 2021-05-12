PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 52633 43506 599 8528 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1361986 1258951 20310 82725 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 652742 539609 6075 107058 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 145736 104686 2055 38954 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 229407 174953 2912 51542 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15564 13955 157 1452 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 467539 376465 11111 79963 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 805658 590390 6158 209110 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 264683 178459 4123 77082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1563238 1340251 16372 206615 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1344386 1138028 8988 197370 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2053191 1440621 20368 592182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1980879 1571738 6053 432791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 4202 3155 11 1020 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 77031 60424 1025 15562 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1468864 1279658 16471 172735 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 511711 449744 2834 59133 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 863343 727497 10742 125104 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9217 7906 4 1307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 127639 92974 1874 32791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 714611 578397 8731 127483 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 700202 583595 6679 109928 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5226710 4600196 78007 546129 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6426 6149 78 199 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 20575 18583 68 1924 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 304429 261980 1838 39624 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 622433 519306 3503 99623 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 296895 238277 4085 54533 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 37036 31238 526 5272 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 20985 17354 250 3381 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 8035 6002 23 2010 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 16890 12877 154 3297 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 565648 473680 2232 89683 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim* 10165 7042 177 2540 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 38574 34761 419 2917 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1053117 911705 12728 128684 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 23642380 19694112 257740 3710251 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 316951 338377 3892 3217 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh; Daman, Diu & Dadra and Sikkim as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,33,40,938 and the death toll at 2,54,197. The ministry said there are 37,04,099 active cases, while 1,93,82,642 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)