PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:30 IST
Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 52633 43506 599 8528 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1361986 1258951 20310 82725 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 652742 539609 6075 107058 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 145736 104686 2055 38954 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 229407 174953 2912 51542 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15564 13955 157 1452 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 467539 376465 11111 79963 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 805658 590390 6158 209110 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 264683 178459 4123 77082 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1563238 1340251 16372 206615 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1344386 1138028 8988 197370 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2053191 1440621 20368 592182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1980879 1571738 6053 432791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 4202 3155 11 1020 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 77031 60424 1025 15562 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1468864 1279658 16471 172735 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 511711 449744 2834 59133 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh* 863343 727497 10742 125104 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra* 9217 7906 4 1307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 127639 92974 1874 32791 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 714611 578397 8731 127483 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 700202 583595 6679 109928 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5226710 4600196 78007 546129 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6426 6149 78 199 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 20575 18583 68 1924 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 304429 261980 1838 39624 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 622433 519306 3503 99623 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 296895 238277 4085 54533 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 37036 31238 526 5272 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 20985 17354 250 3381 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 8035 6002 23 2010 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 16890 12877 154 3297 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 565648 473680 2232 89683 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim* 10165 7042 177 2540 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 38574 34761 419 2917 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1053117 911705 12728 128684 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 23642380 19694112 257740 3710251 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 316951 338377 3892 3217 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh; Daman, Diu & Dadra and Sikkim as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,33,40,938 and the death toll at 2,54,197. The ministry said there are 37,04,099 active cases, while 1,93,82,642 people have so far recovered from the infection.

