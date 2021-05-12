Left Menu

COVID: Noida, Ghaziabad record more recoveries than new infections, 16 deaths

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:30 IST
COVID: Noida, Ghaziabad record more recoveries than new infections, 16 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients that got discharged in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday exceeded the new infections in the two districts of western Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

However, deaths due to the virus continued with Gautam Buddh Nagar recording 11 more fatalities that pushed its toll to 350 while five more people succumbed in Ghaziabad, where such fatalities surged to 342, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 992 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 57,144. Its active cases reached 8,092, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 743 new cases that pushed its case tally to 49,826 and active cases to 5,284, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,228 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 639 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 48,702 and 44,200, respectively.

The two districts cumulatively discharged 1,867 patients and recorded 1,735 new infections, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.61 per cent and recovery rate at 85.22 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 88.70 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,06,615 from 2,16,057 on Tuesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,40,251 and the death toll surged to 16,369 on Wednesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equitas SFB collection efficiency at over 105 pc in Apr; sees impact in current month due to lockdown

Equitas Small Finance Bank SFB on Wednesday said its collection efficiency in April this year has reached over 105 per cent, with the corporate sector contributing the highest. Collection efficiency represents total collections during a mon...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...

UK PM Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the deaths of 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast during a British Army operation.A judge-led inquiry on Tuesday f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021