J'khand extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 27; attendance at weddings fixed at 11

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:48 IST
J'khand extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 27; attendance at weddings fixed at 11
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions,including 7 days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27 amid a surge in COVID- 19 cases, officials said.

The cap on people attending weddings has been fixed at 11, lower from earlier 50 persons with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

The restrictions, first imposed on April 22 were enlarged till May 13 and now stand further extended till May 27 with harsh provisions.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand, facing the deadly second wave of COVID-19 Wednesday reported 103 more coronavirus deaths, raising the toll to 4,085 with maximum fatalities being reported from the state capital Ranchi.

The curbs imposed as 'Health Safety Week' from May 16 will have firm conditions while previous restrictions that were announced till May 13 will now continue till May 16, an official said.

''The new restrictions include mandatory 7 days home or institutional quarantine for people visiting the state barring those who will leave the state within 72 hours,'' a state government official said.

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e- passes for plying.

The official said that the number of people attending weddings has been fixed at 11, down from earlier 50 persons with a provision that marriages can be conducted either at homes or at courts.

Organising any ceremony during weddings will be prohibited, the official added.

There have been a number of auspicious dates for marriage during the period.

Under the stricter provisions, social distancing norms will be implemented strictly.

The state has already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

The restrictions first imposed as Health Safety Week till April 28 had been expanded earlier till May 6 and then till May 13.

All education centres and coaching institutions were closed and all examinations postponed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations were functioning while essential and emergency services were exempted.

The state COVID cases have climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases.

The mineral-rich state now has 54,533 active cases, and 2,38,277 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 36, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Dhanbad (10).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

