Left Menu

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told

Adjusted for underreporting, the working group estimated 22.2 million U.S. COVID-19 infections in those aged 5 to 17. Pfizer is running a separate trial testing the vaccine in children as young as 6-months-old, and has said it expects data on its use in 2- to 11-year-olds in September.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:55 IST
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works for adolescents, U.S. CDC panel told
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States should begin vaccinating adolescents with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were told on Wednesday, ahead of a vote awaited by states ready to start inoculating younger people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps. Some states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, began offering the vaccine to younger teens on Tuesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) provides recommendations to the CDC that many states will consider as they begin administering the two-shot vaccine to adolescents this week. A working group concluded that benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh risks and recommended the vaccine in a presentation to the meeting.

No one in the age group who received the vaccine in a clinical study got COVID-19, and there were no cases of Bell's Palsy or severe allergic reactions, according to the working group presentation, which confirmed previous data. About a third of all Americans have been fully-vaccinated according to the CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has slowed in the recent weeks.

The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious variants are circulating, and could shorten the road to normalcy for Americans. "I think we should be in full school, full in-person school, in the fall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a CNBC health summit on Tuesday.

Children have been considered by health officials as being at a lower risk for severe COVID-19, but they can still spread the virus. More than 1.5 million cases have been reported among 12- to 17-year-olds, and as more adults become vaccinated, adolescents are accounting for a higher proportion of total cases. Adjusted for underreporting, the working group estimated 22.2 million U.S. COVID-19 infections in those aged 5 to 17.

Pfizer is running a separate trial testing the vaccine in children as young as 6-months-old, and has said it expects data on its use in 2- to 11-year-olds in September. The 2,260 participants in the 12-to-15 age group - half of whom were given placebo - were tested as an expansion of Pfizer's more than 46,000-person trial. The committee will hear from Pfizer about the vaccine's safety and efficacy in adolescents and will consider the views of a handful of CDC officials on its implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...

Equitas SFB collection efficiency at over 105 pc in Apr; sees impact in current month due to lockdown

Equitas Small Finance Bank SFB on Wednesday said its collection efficiency in April this year has reached over 105 per cent, with the corporate sector contributing the highest. Collection efficiency represents total collections during a mon...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021