French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02% more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.

The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further by 774 to 24,254 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell again by 160 to 4,583. Both indicators fell for the ninth consecutive day.

