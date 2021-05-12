Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructure in the medical field.The health and family welfare minister was speaking to reporters after reviewing the coronavirus situation in Indore district.In the last few days, the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in the state.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructure in the medical field.

The health and family welfare minister was speaking to reporters after reviewing the coronavirus situation in Indore district.

''In the last few days, the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in the state. The infection rate, which had climbed to 25 per cent in April, has now gone down to 13.87 per cent,'' he said.

''In order to deal with the threat of the third wave of the pandemic, the government is fully alert. We are trying to enhance the availability of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and other necessary material for the purpose,'' the minister said.

More than 100 oxygen plants have been sanctioned in the state and some of these units have even started functioning in eight districts, he added.

On the slow pace of vaccination especially for the age group of 18-44, Choudhary said, ''About 3.5 crore people fall under this category. We are ensuring availability of vaccines with the help of manufacturers and the central government to speed up the inoculation of this age group.'' The minister said that around May 20, the state is likely to get a fresh stock of vaccines.

However, despite repeated queries about how many variants of the virus were active in the state, he was unable to reply.

''There is no laboratory available in Madhya Pradesh for the examination of the types of coronavirus. We have sent the samples to the labs outside the state for knowing about the virus variants,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Auto-rickshaw driver's house robbed in NE Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly burgled the house of an auto-rickshaw driver and took away jewellery along with around Rs 25 lakh in cash on Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife went for vaccination, police said. The incident took p...

Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

A 51-year-old reporter for a now-banned online and broadcast news agency in Myanmar was sentenced Wednesday by a military court to three years in prison for his reporting, his employer said.Min Nyo, a correspondent for DVB -- Democratic Voi...

Light rains in Rajasthan, more forecast for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Wednesday.Also, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Cel...

One held for hacking YouTuber's bank account, diverting money

Police have arrested a mechanical engineer for allegedly hacking the bank account of a YouTuber and diverting Rs 23.5 lakh from it, an official said here on Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Lalit Devkar, he said.Ashish Bhatia, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021