Rajasthan to issue global tender for COVID-19 vaccines from abroad

The Rajasthan government will purchase vaccines from abroad to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process in the state and a global tender will be issued for the same.

Along with this, the government has also approved direct purchase of coronavirus treatment drugs and equipment from the companies.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state council of ministers held through video conference on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In the meeting, important decisions were made for speedy procurement of vaccines, medicines, oxygen concentrators and other necessary resources to deal with the surge in coronavirus infections in the state.

According to an official statement, the council of ministers unanimously approved the proposal to invite global tenders to speed up vaccination in the state and ensure availability of the doses. This will allow one million vaccine doses to be purchased from foreign vaccine manufacturers.

The council of ministers expressed concern over rising coronavirus infections. A large number of deaths are also happening across the country but due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines from the Centre, the pace of vaccination has slowed down considerably.

With paucity of vaccines, the vaccination process for the age group of 18 to 44 has started in only few places in the state.

The second wave is proving to be more deadly and also infecting the youth more. In such a situation, it is very important to speed up vaccination for survival, the ministers stated.

The cabinet also approved proposals for procuring various life-saving drugs, oxygen concentrators, medical equipment, etc. and to relax the financial processes for transportation of medical oxygen for the survival of affected people in this hour of crisis.

This will make it easier to ensure uninterrupted supply of the essential medicines and equipment and patients will get proper treatment on time. The meeting also approved the proposal for procurement of drugs approved for emergency use.

With International Nurses Day observed on May 12, the state council of ministers commended the nursing personnel who have been continuously rendering dedicated services for the survival of people of the state over the last 13 months.

In the meeting, it was decided that the minister in-charge will visit the districts regularly to provide relief to the people. It was informed at the meeting that a work order has been issued by the Urban Development Department to set up 105 oxygen plants in 62 urban body areas.

The council of ministers appealed to the people to celebrate Eid and Akha Teej at their homes itself.

