Left Menu

Maha's daily COVID-19 growth rate is half of national average: Tope

Maharashtras per day COVID-19 growth rate is 0.8 per cent, which is half of the countrys average of 1.4 per cent, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said that out of 36 states, Maharashtra is at the 30th position in terms of the growth of coronavirus infection.Maharashtras COVID-19 growth rate is merely half of the countrys daily growth rate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:32 IST
Maha's daily COVID-19 growth rate is half of national average: Tope
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra's per day COVID-19 growth rate is 0.8 per cent, which is half of the country's average of 1.4 per cent, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

He said that out of 36 states, Maharashtra is at the 30th position in terms of the growth of coronavirus infection.

''Maharashtra's COVID-19 growth rate is merely half of the country's daily growth rate. The state's per day growth rate is 0.8 per cent as against the country's rate of 1.4 per cent. The state is carrying out around two lakh tests on a daily basis while per million testing is around 2.50 lakh. It is a very good sign for us,'' he said.

Tope, however, cautioned by saying, ''The strict measures under the 'Break the Chain' directives introduced by the Maharashtra government have definitely brought down the number of COVID-19 cases, but the curve is not stable yet.

There are some 12-15 districts in the state that have shown a decline in COVID-19 cases,'' he said.

There are some districts where the number of cases are still a cause of concern for the state, the minister said.

''We need to focus on these districts more. The positivity rate is still not below 10 per cent. These are the reasons why cabinet ministers are in favour of extending lockdown in the state,'' he added.

The number of active cases had touched almost seven lakh last week, but we managed to bring it down to some five lakhs, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra has gone up to 52,26,710 with 46,781 new cases on Wednesday, while the death toll has reached 78,007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA to require strengthening key part on Boeing 777 engine

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777 planes with Pratt Whitney PW engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February.F...

Auto-rickshaw driver's house robbed in NE Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly burgled the house of an auto-rickshaw driver and took away jewellery along with around Rs 25 lakh in cash on Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife went for vaccination, police said. The incident took p...

Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

A 51-year-old reporter for a now-banned online and broadcast news agency in Myanmar was sentenced Wednesday by a military court to three years in prison for his reporting, his employer said.Min Nyo, a correspondent for DVB -- Democratic Voi...

Light rains in Rajasthan, more forecast for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Wednesday.Also, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Cel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021