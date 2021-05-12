Soccer-Spain to allow spectators back to matches
Spectators will soon be allowed to attend Spanish soccer matches in stadiums at 30% occupancy with total attendance capped at 5,000 people, Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes said on Wednesday. The policy will begin this weekend in regions with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest level of epidemiological alert under Spain's traffic-light system for tracking coronavirus incidence. All spectators will be required to wear face masks.
The final matches of Spain's La Liga season will be watched by spectators, the first time fans have been allowed into top-flight games since the pandemic broke out in Spain over a year ago. "How to pick the spectators will be the clubs' decision: a lottery, a system rewarding those with most seniority," Uribes told reporters. "This is a first step with a view to many more - the key for us was to begin again."
