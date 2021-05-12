Left Menu

Soccer-Spain to allow spectators back to matches

Spectators will soon be allowed to attend Spanish soccer matches in stadiums at 30% occupancy with total attendance capped at 5,000 people, Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes said on Wednesday. The policy will begin this weekend in regions with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest level of epidemiological alert under Spain's traffic-light system for tracking coronavirus incidence.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:50 IST
Soccer-Spain to allow spectators back to matches
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Spectators will soon be allowed to attend Spanish soccer matches in stadiums at 30% occupancy with total attendance capped at 5,000 people, Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Uribes said on Wednesday. The policy will begin this weekend in regions with fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest level of epidemiological alert under Spain's traffic-light system for tracking coronavirus incidence. All spectators will be required to wear face masks.

The final matches of Spain's La Liga season will be watched by spectators, the first time fans have been allowed into top-flight games since the pandemic broke out in Spain over a year ago. "How to pick the spectators will be the clubs' decision: a lottery, a system rewarding those with most seniority," Uribes told reporters. "This is a first step with a view to many more - the key for us was to begin again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA to require strengthening key part on Boeing 777 engine

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday the agency is going to mandate strengthening a key engine part on Boeing 777 planes with Pratt Whitney PW engines like the one involved in an emergency landing in February.F...

Auto-rickshaw driver's house robbed in NE Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly burgled the house of an auto-rickshaw driver and took away jewellery along with around Rs 25 lakh in cash on Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife went for vaccination, police said. The incident took p...

Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

A 51-year-old reporter for a now-banned online and broadcast news agency in Myanmar was sentenced Wednesday by a military court to three years in prison for his reporting, his employer said.Min Nyo, a correspondent for DVB -- Democratic Voi...

Light rains in Rajasthan, more forecast for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to an active Western Disturbance, a meteorological department official said on Wednesday.Also, maximum temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Cel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021