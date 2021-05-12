Sarma for stepping up health infra in Assam, intensify Covid testing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed the health department to step up health infrastructure and conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests daily to detect positive cases early.

At a meeting here to review the coronavirus situation in the state, Sarma asked the department officials to ensure adequate stock of Remdesivir injections, and procure 50 lakh Rapid Antigen Test kits.

The chief minister also issued directions to increase institutional quarantine, micro-containment zones and Covid care centres in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, a release said.

With a view to tackle the pandemic in a humane manner, Sarma has instructed the officials to provide free food to the poor in the containment zones for two weeks, it added.

Earlier in the day, the CM had asked personnel of the Finance Department to give topmost priority to clearing files of the health sector for augmenting the state's fight against the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)