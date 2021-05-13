Assam reports 71 more COVID deaths, 5,657 new cases

Assam reported 71 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,909, while 5,657 new cases of infections pushed the tally to 3,10,086, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Currently, the state has a total of 40,970 active cases.

The NHM in its bulletin said that 3,880 people recovered from the disease during the day taking the total number of cured people to 2,65,860.

Of the fresh fatalities, 26 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and seven from Kamrup district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

The 5,657 new positive cases include 1,456 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 460 from Kamrup and 381 from Dibrugarh.

Assam tested 63,956 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the total number of such tests to 92,81,466, the bulletin said.

It said that altogether 32,31,673 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state and this includes 7,14,752 second doses.

A total of 38,591 people were inoculated on Wednesday.

