Left Menu

U.S. CDC panel backs COVID-19 vaccine now cleared for adolescents

"I think we should be in full school, full in-person school, in the fall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a CNBC health summit on Tuesday. Children have been considered by health officials as being at a lower risk for severe COVID-19, but they can still spread the virus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 00:42 IST
U.S. CDC panel backs COVID-19 vaccine now cleared for adolescents
Representative image Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

U.S. states are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) backed the plan in a vote on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, offering relief to parents eager to get their children back to schools and summer camps, and the action by the CDC group is an important, but not required, final seal of federal regulatory approval.

Some states, including Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, began offering the vaccine to younger teens on Tuesday. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which provides recommendations to the CDC, voted to back the vaccine, after reviewing trial evidence that showed no one in the 12-15 age group who received the vaccine got COVID-19, and there were no cases of Bell's Palsy or severe allergic reactions.

Moreover, the vaccine produced robust antibody responses in the age group and showed 100% efficacy in the trial, with no cases of symptomatic COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated adolescents. About a third of all Americans have been fully-vaccinated according to the CDC data. But the pace of vaccination has slowed in the recent weeks.

The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious variants are circulating, and could shorten the road to normalcy for Americans. "I think we should be in full school, full in-person school, in the fall," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a CNBC health summit on Tuesday.

Children have been considered by health officials as being at a lower risk for severe COVID-19, but they can still spread the virus. More than 1.5 million cases have been reported among 12- to 17-year-olds, and as more adults become vaccinated, adolescents are accounting for a higher proportion of total cases. Adjusted for underreporting, the working group estimated 22.2 million U.S. COVID-19 infections in those aged 5 to 17.

Pfizer is running a separate trial testing the vaccine in children as young as 6-months-old, and has said it expects data on its use in 2- to 11-year-olds in September. The 2,260 participants in the 12-to-15 age group - half of whom were given placebo - were tested as an expansion of Pfizer's more than 46,000-person trial. The committee will hear from Pfizer about the vaccine's safety and efficacy in adolescents and will consider the views of a handful of CDC officials on its implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Toulouse captain Marchand to miss Champions Cup final due to ban

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final against La Rochelle after he was handed a four-week suspension for a dangerous tackle in the semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. France hooker Marchand was ...

U.S. lifts sanctions on senior figure in Mexico's Sinaloa cartel

The United States lifted financial sanctions on a top lieutenant of Mexicos Sinaloa drug cartel on Wednesday, saying Jesus El Rey Zambada, who gave testimony against kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, had shown behavioral change.Information p...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom in recent breach -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday.The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that has led to panic buying and ...

Mexico to begin review of labor dispute at General Motors plant

Mexico on Wednesday said it would begin a review of labor practices at a General Motors plant in central Mexico after a formal complaint from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative USTR.Mexicos economy and labor ministries said in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021