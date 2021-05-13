Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 01:31 IST
Nearly 40% of all global deaths from COVID-19 reported last week happened in the Americas, and nearly 80% of the region's intensive care units are filled with COVID-19 patients, the Pan American Health Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an inquiry next year into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is likely to focus on why the United Kingdom suffered Europe's worst death toll and was so slow initially to impose a lockdown. * Switzerland aims to expand its economic re-opening and may donate millions of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries as the Alpine nation grows increasingly confident it is beating back the pandemic.

* Spanish soccer clubs were given the green light for fans to return to matches for the final two rounds of fixtures this season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections. AMERICAS

* U.S. states are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed the plan in a vote. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The head of the main Indian health agency responding to the coronavirus has said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease. * Technical problems derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and the inoculation drive.

* The International Olympic Committee said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event. * Taiwan reported its largest daily rise in domestic cases, while the stock market tanked after the health minister warned the island could move to a higher alert level, though he later clarified that step was not imminent.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said that economic growth was projected at 3.8% in 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on multiple sectors of the economy. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the need to double the capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production and for fairer redistribution of the shots in the developing world. * A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said.

* More clinical and real-world data is needed on how well and for how long COVID-19 vaccines are protective before any decisions should be made on offering third or booster doses, Europe's drug regulators said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* U.S. stocks slumped and benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly rose by the most in nearly 12 years in April, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes. * Insurers have paid out more than 700 million pounds ($988.89 million) so far in business interruption payments following a court ruling earlier this year, Britain's markets watchdog said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

