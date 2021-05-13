FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said. * More clinical and real-world data is needed on how well and for how long COVID-19 vaccines are protective before any decisions should be made on offering third or booster doses, Europe's drug regulators said.Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 01:31 IST
Nearly 40% of all global deaths from COVID-19 reported last week happened in the Americas, and nearly 80% of the region's intensive care units are filled with COVID-19 patients, the Pan American Health Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE * Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an inquiry next year into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is likely to focus on why the United Kingdom suffered Europe's worst death toll and was so slow initially to impose a lockdown. * Switzerland aims to expand its economic re-opening and may donate millions of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries as the Alpine nation grows increasingly confident it is beating back the pandemic.
* Spanish soccer clubs were given the green light for fans to return to matches for the final two rounds of fixtures this season in regions with low levels of COVID-19 infections. AMERICAS
* U.S. states are set to begin using the vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to inoculate younger adolescents against COVID-19 after advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed the plan in a vote. ASIA-PACIFIC
* The head of the main Indian health agency responding to the coronavirus has said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease. * Technical problems derailed Japan's coronavirus vaccination booking system, compounding frustration over the government's handling of new outbreaks of infections and the inoculation drive.
* The International Olympic Committee said it supported Japanese measures to counter COVID-19 and was confident the Tokyo Olympics would be a "historic" event. * Taiwan reported its largest daily rise in domestic cases, while the stock market tanked after the health minister warned the island could move to a higher alert level, though he later clarified that step was not imminent.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said that economic growth was projected at 3.8% in 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on multiple sectors of the economy. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the need to double the capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production and for fairer redistribution of the shots in the developing world. * A new global system should be set up to respond faster to disease outbreaks, which could ensure that no future virus causes a pandemic as devastating as COVID-19, an independent World Health Organization review panel said.
* More clinical and real-world data is needed on how well and for how long COVID-19 vaccines are protective before any decisions should be made on offering third or booster doses, Europe's drug regulators said. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* U.S. stocks slumped and benchmark Treasury yields jumped after data showed consumer prices unexpectedly rose by the most in nearly 12 years in April, prompting bets on earlier interest rate hikes. * Insurers have paid out more than 700 million pounds ($988.89 million) so far in business interruption payments following a court ruling earlier this year, Britain's markets watchdog said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sriraj Kalluvila)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pan American Health Organization
- Japan
- EUROPE
- AstraZeneca
- Japanese
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Alpine
- United Nations
- Switzerland
- Britain
- Taiwan
- Spanish
- Antonio Guterres
- United Kingdom
- Pfizer Inc
- Tokyo Olympics
- Americas
- The International Olympic Committee
- Aditya Soni
ALSO READ
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
UK elections watchdog to probe Boris Johnson Downing Street flat refit
Boris Johnson’s mobile number available openly for 15 years: Reports
Overcoming COVID myths and fears in Malawi
UKIBC welcomes bilateral talks between PMs Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi