Brazil reports 76,692 new coronavirus cases, 2,494 deaths

Brazil recorded 76,692 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,494 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered more than 15.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 428,034, according to ministry data.

