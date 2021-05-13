Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to locally produce mRNA vaccines

Australia is in "active talks" with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for mRNA vaccines, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday.

Moderna on Wednesday announced a supply pact with Australia for 25 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses against the original strain of the virus are to be delivered toward the end of this year.

