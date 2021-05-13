China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on May 12, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 11 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,808, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 13-05-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 06:22 IST
China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on May 12, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 11 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,808, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

