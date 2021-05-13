Left Menu

Doctors in Bihar's Muzaffarpur report black fungus in post-COVID case

A 52-year-old woman from Muzaffarpur has been diagnosed with fungus post-COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-05-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 08:30 IST
Doctors in Bihar's Muzaffarpur report black fungus in post-COVID case
Director, IGIMS Hospital, Patna Dr N R Biswas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 52-year-old woman from Muzaffarpur has been diagnosed with fungus post-COVID-19 in Bihar on Wednesday. It has been reported that this disease (black fungus) is caused by the steroid administered in the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

According to the Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Hospital, Patna Dr N. R. Biswas where the patient is admitted, the fungus has developed in the nose and eyes of the immunocompromised patients. "A 52 yr-old woman from Muzaffarpur is being infected with fungus post-COVID-19. Currently, she is under treatment. The fungus has developed in the nose and eyes of immunocompromised patients, causing breathing difficulty," said Director on Wednesday.

"It can be treated by the medication or by operation," he added. According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 9,863 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the active case count to 99,623.'

However, for the fifth consecutive day, the number of recoveries simultaneously was more than the new cases registered in the state. As per the government data, 13,852 people recovered in the past 24 hours, and the death of 92 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebic nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0

Ante Rebic netted a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.Theo Hernndez also scored twice on Wednesday as Milan remained level on po...

Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyds death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned...

Arsenal beats Chelsea 1-0 after pouncing on Jorginho howler

Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a defensive howler to score the winner as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to stop the hosts from moving third in the Premier League.Italy midfielder Jorginhos attempted back pass on Wednesday l...

Sensex skids for 2nd day as inflation worries haunt global equities

The BSE Sensex spiraled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by heavy selling in banking and finance stocks, as global equities extended their losses on concerns that soaring commodity prices will trigger earlier-than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021