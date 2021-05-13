India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 09:32 IST
India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.
The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.
