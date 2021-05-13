Left Menu

50 employees of Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Eds Adds word in headline Hyderabad, May 13 PTI Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the staff were not vaccinated.Referring to comments by some political bosses over COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella on Wednesday tweeted Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:06 IST
50 employees of Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

(Eds: Adds word in headline) Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI): Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella's tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the staff were not vaccinated.

Referring to comments by some political bosses over COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin supply issues, Ella on Wednesday tweeted ''Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U.'' Reacting to her tweet, one user wrote: ''How come your 50 employees down with Covid? We're they not vaccinated? Also, why not hire more people on temporary basis?'' Ella's tweet got 9,373 likes and was retweeted by 2,564 people (at 10.30 AM on May 13).

''Hi just wanted to say Thank you. Both my grandparents are over 75 & took their first jab 5 weeks back, both tested COVID positive 2 weeks back. Low fever were their only symptoms, tested negative today, on the road to recovery with no major issues,'' tweeted another netizen.

''Thank you Bharat Biotech for your hard work and commitment on delivering vaccines every corner of India,'' another Twitter user said.

Another user said, ''If you say that your employees are sick of covid, it speaks volumes about efficacy of your vaccine.'' Ella said as many as 18 states received Covaxin though in smaller shipments.

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi.

The other states are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks ended lower on Thursday after the countrys latest bank lending data missed forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 to 4,992.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 to 3,429.54 po...

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021