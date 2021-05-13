Second S.Korea expert panel backs approval of Moderna vaccine

Second S.Korea expert panel backs approval of Moderna vaccineReuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:14 IST
The second of three South Korean expert panels recommended approval on Monday for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, based on its safety and efficacy in Phase 3 trials in the United States, the drug safety ministry said.
After the pharmaceutical panel's backing, the next step is review by a third panel, before the ministry makes a final approval decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
