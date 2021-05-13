Russia reports 8,380 new coronavirus cases, 392 deaths

Russia reported 8,380 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours on Thursday, taking the national tally to 4,913,439.

The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died, taking the national death toll to 114,723.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

Also Read: Mexico agrees domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)