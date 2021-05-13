Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh govt to relaunch teleconsultation facility at TRIHMS

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh govt to relaunch teleconsultation facility at TRIHMS

To help the people in taking medical consultation from the comfort of their home, the Arunachal Pradesh government is re-launching teleconsultation facility at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here with extended timing.

The facility at TRIHMS telemedicine hub in Naharlagun would be functional from Friday morning, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

With the nomenclature eSanjeevaniOPD, the application could be downloaded from the Google play store, he said.

''Patients including those infected with COVID-19 can take consultations from doctors available from 6 am to 10 pm daily,'' Assistant State Nodal Officer (ASNO) for health and Wellness Centre and Ayushman Bharat, Dr Dipu Lowang said.

''Extending medical services at doorstep by launching online medical consultation from May 14. Doctors will be available on eSanjeevaniOPD platform from 10 AM to 6 PM. I request those who are in Home isolation to use this platform to monitor their symptoms. #WearMask #StaySafe,'' Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in his official twitter handle.

''It is our effort to bring OPD to the people at the click of the mouse,'' Dr Lowang said.

He said that keeping in view the spurt in COVID-19 cases, besides curfew and lockdown in the state capital, the government felt that Covid patients need lot more support remotely and so the decision to launch the facility was made.

''Lot more efforts are to be made in reaching the patients that need our help especially, that of psychosocial and mental health support in addition to just treating a Covid patient,'' Dr Lowang added.

The facility was launched earlier at TRIHMS with timing from 10 to 12 noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

China's PLA buying foreign antivirus products to identify vulnerabilities: Report

A US-based cybersecurity company recently found out that Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA has purchased antivirus products from security vendors from the US, Europe and Russia, with the intent to identify vulnerabilities that can be used ...

Soccer-Premier League clubs agree UK TV deal renewal, avoiding auction

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed on a three-year renewal of the leagues UK live and non-live broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport, avoiding an auction process that might have cost them mone...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Australia, New Zealand resume Super rivalry in Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand will revive Super Rugby as an international affair when the Trans-Tasman competition kicks off on Friday.Super Rugby was reduced to a domestic concern by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but the return of quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021