Arunachal Pradesh govt to relaunch teleconsultation facility at TRIHMS

To help the people in taking medical consultation from the comfort of their home, the Arunachal Pradesh government is re-launching teleconsultation facility at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here with extended timing.

The facility at TRIHMS telemedicine hub in Naharlagun would be functional from Friday morning, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

With the nomenclature eSanjeevaniOPD, the application could be downloaded from the Google play store, he said.

''Patients including those infected with COVID-19 can take consultations from doctors available from 6 am to 10 pm daily,'' Assistant State Nodal Officer (ASNO) for health and Wellness Centre and Ayushman Bharat, Dr Dipu Lowang said.

''Extending medical services at doorstep by launching online medical consultation from May 14. Doctors will be available on eSanjeevaniOPD platform from 10 AM to 6 PM. I request those who are in Home isolation to use this platform to monitor their symptoms. #WearMask #StaySafe,'' Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in his official twitter handle.

''It is our effort to bring OPD to the people at the click of the mouse,'' Dr Lowang said.

He said that keeping in view the spurt in COVID-19 cases, besides curfew and lockdown in the state capital, the government felt that Covid patients need lot more support remotely and so the decision to launch the facility was made.

''Lot more efforts are to be made in reaching the patients that need our help especially, that of psychosocial and mental health support in addition to just treating a Covid patient,'' Dr Lowang added.

The facility was launched earlier at TRIHMS with timing from 10 to 12 noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)