Major General SK Singh to head Indian Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Senior plastic surgery specialist Major General SK Singh was appointed as the new head of the Indian Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Thursday.

Till now, Major General SK Singh was posted at Military Hospital in Lucknow where he was looking after COVID-19 treatment of military personnel and ex-servicemen along with the running of medical facilities for civilians created by DRDO. (ANI)

