Bhubaneswar airport will receive 4,020 oxygen cylinders from foreign countries within one week: AAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Bhubaneswar airport is going to receive 4,020 seamless oxygen cylinders from foreign countries through various flights within a week, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday.

The airport has handled transportation of 156 oxygen tankers, 536 oxygen concentrators and 140 oxygen cylinders between April 23 and May 11, the AAI said in a statement.

These items were transported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), it said.

''Transportation of 3,500 pieces of 10-liter seamless cylinder and 1,520 pieces of 46.7-liter seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries,'' the AAI stated.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the Bhubaneswar airport, across the country.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of oxygen, health workers, vaccines, and drugs.

With 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in a day, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll reached 2,58,317 after 4,120 more fatalities were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Thursday.

The active cases have increased to 37,10,525 comprising 15.65 percent of the total infections.

