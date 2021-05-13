ITC extends loan facility to employees to support COVID-19 treatment of certain family members

Diversified business entity ITC Ltd on Thursday said it is extending loan facility to employees to support medical treatment, owing to COVID-19 infection of certain family members, who are not covered under the company's medical policy.

While the company is providing full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC said it has also extended medical insurance coverage to supply chain partners.

The company has also put in place ''a suite of interventions'' to help employees during this health crisis, which includes medical care for employees and their families through dedicated COVID-19 care centres, helplines managed by the company's HR personnel for emergency support.

''To support employees during these difficult times, apart from the full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC has also extended a loan facility to employees to support medical treatment of certain family members, owing to COVID-19 infection, who are otherwise not covered under the company's medical policy,'' ITC Head Corporate Human Resources Amitav Mukherji said in a statement.

Medical insurance coverage has been extended to supply chain partners, he added.

Mukherji said ITC has also introduced a suite of interventions to help employees during this crisis, which includes medical care for employees and their families through dedicated COVID-19 care centres.

Besides, helplines managed by the company's HR personnel for emergency support, such as testing, provision of oxygen concentrators and hospitalisation, have also been set up, he added.

The company has also extended paid leave for those infected or quarantined as a result of being primary contacts. It also instituted an employee wellbeing programme consisting of counselling services from expert agencies, medical advice and guidance from the company's medical officers, nutrition and other mental health interventions.

''In every way possible, the intent is to bring to bear the institutional support of the Company and the fellowship of colleagues to help employees and families overcome the challenges of the pandemic,'' Mukherji said.

