Left Menu

308 COVID deaths, 10,489 cases in Delhi

The positivity rate is the lowest since April 13, when it stood at 13.1 per cent, according to government data.Delhi had reported 300 deaths and 13,287 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate of 17 per cent.On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:35 IST
308 COVID deaths, 10,489 cases in Delhi

Delhi reported 308 more coronavirus deaths and 10,489 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 14.24 per cent, the lowest in a month, the Health Department said.

The number of new cases is the lowest since April 10 when 7,897 people were diagnosed with the disease. The positivity rate is the lowest since April 13, when it stood at 13.1 per cent, according to government data.

Delhi had reported 300 deaths and 13,287 cases on Wednesday with the positivity rate of 17 per cent.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre should cap vaccine prices; companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Centre should cap vaccine prices companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases highest in 3 months

Malaysia on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, as the Southeast Asian country deals with a fresh spike in infections. The health ministry reported 4,855 new cases - the highest since Jan...

India receives 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators from Italy

Amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis, India on Thursday received 30 oxygen concentrators and two ventilators from Italy, informed Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Thanking the European Union partner for their thoughtful sup...

Ukraine prosecutors seek $11 million bail for pro-Russian lawmaker

Ukrainian prosecutors asked a Kyiv court on Thursday to set bail for prominent pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk at 300 million hryvnia 10.85 million or detain him in a treason case. Medvedchuk, who promotes closer ties with Moscow and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021