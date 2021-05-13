COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more casePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.
The number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.06 lakh in the past 12 days, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 86 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, he said.
On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases, and the number currently stands at 2,04,658, the official said.
With this, the total number of patients in the state who have recovered from the infection has risen to 13,59,676, Prasad said.
In the past 24 hours, while the state reported 17,775 fresh cases, 19,425 people recovered from the disease, he said So far, over 4.39 crore samples have been tested in the state and it includes the more than 2.53 lakh samples tested on Wednesday, Prasad said.
Of the fresh cases, 1,45,108 are in home isolation, he said.
